KCET 2022 Registration: Trial Link Released At Kea.kar.nic.in; Exam From June 16

KCET 2022 trial application link released.

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the trial registration link for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022). The trial application link for the Karnataka CET has been activated for students to practice filling the registration form. Candidates will be able to access and download the KCET 2022 official notification from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 final registration link will be made available soon on the official website.

“The trail application of CET 2022 is hosted on KEA website. The link is enabled for students to have hands-on experience in filling the application. Candidates can select the link and fill the application form for practice purposes. Kindly note, this link is for trail basis,” KEA in its website said.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET 2022 Registration: Documents Required

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam details

Class 10 marksheet

Scanned images of signature, recent passport size photograph

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card

Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link. Register yourself by filling all the required details details. Fill the application form and upload the documents. Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form. Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET last year was held between August 28 and August 30. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET the previous year. The exam is being conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. As many as 1,83,231 candidates out of the 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination become eligible. H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering in KCET last year.