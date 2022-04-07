KCET 2022: Registration Process Starts From April 12; Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Registration process for KCET 2022 begins on April 12

Karnataka CET 2022: The registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 will begin on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 by The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who are willing to get admission in professional courses into engineering colleges in Karnataka should go through the application process for KCET 2022 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the registration process was supposed to start on April 5, but later it was carried over till April 12.

KCET 2022 is an entrance examination for undergraduate courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary and other courses in various engineering colleges in Karnataka. The KCET 2022 exam will be conducted between June 16 to June 17, 2022 in two shifts.

The last day to apply for KCET 2022 is April 20. However, the students will be able to pay the registration fee till April 22. KEA will allow the aspirants to make changes in the application form between May 2 and May 6 on the official portal.

KCET 2022 Application: List Of Important Documents

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam details

Class 10 marksheet

Scanned images of signature, recent passport size photograph

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card

Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply