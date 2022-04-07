KCET 2022: Registration Process Starts From April 12; Important Details
Candidates who are willing to get admission in professional courses into engineering colleges in Karnataka should go through the application process for KCET 2022 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Earlier, the registration process was supposed to start on April 5, but later it was carried over till April 12.
KCET 2022 is an entrance examination for undergraduate courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary and other courses in various engineering colleges in Karnataka. The KCET 2022 exam will be conducted between June 16 to June 17, 2022 in two shifts.
The last day to apply for KCET 2022 is April 20. However, the students will be able to pay the registration fee till April 22. KEA will allow the aspirants to make changes in the application form between May 2 and May 6 on the official portal.
KCET 2022 Application: List Of Important Documents
- Karnataka 2nd PUC exam details
- Class 10 marksheet
- Scanned images of signature, recent passport size photograph
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card
- Parent’s signature/left thumb impression
KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply
- Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link.
- Register yourself by filling all the required details.
- Fill the application form and upload the documents.
- Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form.
- Save and download the registration form for future references.