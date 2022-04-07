  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET 2022: Registration Process Starts From April 12; Important Details

KCET 2022: Registration Process Starts From April 12; Important Details

Candidates who are willing to get admission in professional courses into engineering colleges in Karnataka should go through the application process for KCET 2022 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 12:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To Apply, Documents Required
KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know Important Details
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022, Application From April 5; Exam In June
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Download Scorecard
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result Declared: Websites, Direct Link, How To Check
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result Today
KCET 2022: Registration Process Starts From April 12; Important Details
Registration process for KCET 2022 begins on April 12
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka CET 2022: The registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 will begin on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 by The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who are willing to get admission in professional courses into engineering colleges in Karnataka should go through the application process for KCET 2022 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the registration process was supposed to start on April 5, but later it was carried over till April 12.

Recommended: KCET Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE! 

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

KCET 2022 is an entrance examination for undergraduate courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary and other courses in various engineering colleges in Karnataka. The KCET 2022 exam will be conducted between June 16 to June 17, 2022 in two shifts.

The last day to apply for KCET 2022 is April 20. However, the students will be able to pay the registration fee till April 22. KEA will allow the aspirants to make changes in the application form between May 2 and May 6 on the official portal.

KCET 2022 Application: List Of Important Documents

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC exam details
  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Scanned images of signature, recent passport size photograph
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link.
  3. Register yourself by filling all the required details.
  4. Fill the application form and upload the documents.
  5. Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form.
  6. Save and download the registration form for future references.
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka CET registration KCET exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
India, Australia To Start Dual Degree Programme For Students: Piyush Goyal
India, Australia To Start Dual Degree Programme For Students: Piyush Goyal
DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here
DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Postponed To June, Second Session To July
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Postponed To June, Second Session To July
.......................... Advertisement ..........................