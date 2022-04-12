  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET 2022 Registration Form Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in; UGCET Trial Application Link Active

KCET 2022 Registration Form Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in; UGCET Trial Application Link Active

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the trial UGCET application link for students to practice filling the registration form.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 5:15 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2022 Application Form Date Tomorrow; Details Here
KCET 2022: Registration Process Starts From April 12; Important Details
KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To Apply, Documents Required
KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know Important Details
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022, Application From April 5; Exam In June
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Download Scorecard
KCET 2022 Registration Form Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in; UGCET Trial Application Link Active
KCET 2022 UGCET trial application link active
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application will start the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) soon. The examination administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), has activated the trial UGCET application link for students to practice filling the registration form. Candidates will be able to access and download the KCET 2022 official notification from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18.

Recommended: KCET Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE! 

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

“The trail application of CET 2022 is hosted on KEA website. The link is enabled for students to have hands-on experience in filling the application. Candidates can select the link and fill the application form for practice purposes. Kindly note, this link is for trail basis,” KEA in its website said.

KCET 2022: UGCET Trial Application Direct Link

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link.

Register yourself by filling all the required details.

Fill the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form.

Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET exam date

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Careers360 Adds Premium Features With Career Counselling, Exam Preparation, Internships, Other Options
Careers360 Adds Premium Features With Career Counselling, Exam Preparation, Internships, Other Options
UGC Allows Students To Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously
UGC Allows Students To Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously
CMAT 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
CMAT 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................