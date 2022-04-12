KCET 2022 Registration Form Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in; UGCET Trial Application Link Active

KCET 2022 UGCET trial application link active

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application will start the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) soon. The examination administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), has activated the trial UGCET application link for students to practice filling the registration form. Candidates will be able to access and download the KCET 2022 official notification from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18.

“The trail application of CET 2022 is hosted on KEA website. The link is enabled for students to have hands-on experience in filling the application. Candidates can select the link and fill the application form for practice purposes. Kindly note, this link is for trail basis,” KEA in its website said.

KCET 2022: UGCET Trial Application Direct Link

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link.

Register yourself by filling all the required details.

Fill the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form.

Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.