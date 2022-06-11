  • Home
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13

KCET 2022 Registration: The examination administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), has provided the candidates with a last chance to submit their UGCET application and edit the application form and upload photographs.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Devi | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 5:42 pm IST
KCET re-registration starts

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application has opened the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) re-registration portal today. The examination administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), has provided the candidates with a last chance to submit their UGCET application and edit the application form and upload photographs. Candidates will be able apply online at the KCET 2022 official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. The last date is June 13 (4 pm)

“There are students who have either entered application partially or failed to upload photo or few students who have only entered the trial (Re 1) application,” KEA justifying the KCET re-registration process said.

It further added: “Final and last chance is given to enter the application online, or to upload the photo or to complete the incomplete application.”

KCET 2022: UGCET Application Direct Link

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link.
  3. Register yourself by filling all the required details.
  4. Fill the application form and upload the documents.
  5. Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form.
  6. Save and download the registration form for future references.

KEA has already issued the admit cards on June 2. "Candidates are also informed to verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for CET-2022 examination in the centre specified in the admission ticket by adhering to the guidelines/ procedures compulsorily mentioned therein," the KEA said in a statement.

KCET exam date
