KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To Apply, Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 registration begins today at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022: The registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) will start on Tuesday, April 5. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET application forms 2022 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who wish to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online before the deadline.

Although the last date for KCET application form is April 20, aspirants will be able to pay the registration fee till April 22. KEA will also allow the aspirants to edit the KCET 2022 application form between May 2 and May 6. KCET is conducted for admission for professional courses in Karnataka.

As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18. The KCET 2022 admit cards will be made available for download to the candidates from May 30.

KCET 2022 Registration: List Of Documents Required

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam details

Class 10 marksheet

Scanned images of signature, recent passport size photograph

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card

Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link. Register yourself by filling all the required details details. Fill the application form and upload the documents. Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form. Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.