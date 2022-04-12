KCET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Details

KCET 2022 registration begins today.

KCET 2022: The The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) today, April 12. The KCET application forms 2022 will be released on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who wish to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online before the deadline. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET 2022 Registration: List Of Documents Required

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam details

Class 10 marksheet

Scanned images of signature, recent passport size photograph

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card

Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link. Register yourself by filling all the required details details. Fill the application form and upload the documents. Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form. Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET last year was held between August 28 and August 30. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET the previous year. The exam is being conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. As many as 1,83,231 candidates out of the 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination become eligible. H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering in KCET last year.