KCET 2022 Registration Begins, Check Exam Schedule

KCET 2022 Registration: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) registration process has been started. The KCET 2022 application form released on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in, candidates who wish to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online before the deadline. KCET 2022 will be held between June 16 and 18. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16.

On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres. KCET 2022 admit cards will be made available for download to the candidates from May 30, the candidates can download it from the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link Register yourself by filling all the required details Fill the application form and upload the documents Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET or Karnataka UGCET is conducted for admission for to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.