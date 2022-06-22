KCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By June 25
KEA will also allow the students to raise objections against the provisional KCET answer key 2022. Students can challenge the KCET provisional answer key by June 25 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) provisional answer key has been issued. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which administers the KCET has released the answer key of KCET on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. The applicants who appeared for KCET 2022 can download the provisional answer keys of Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and get their answers matched.
KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode.
KCET Answer Key: How To Download
Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
Click on the designated KCET answer key 2022 link
Download the KCET subject-wise answer key pdf
Match with the responses to calculate the probable score
As many as 2,16,525 candidates enrolled to appear for KCET 2022.