KCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By June 25

KEA will also allow the students to raise objections against the provisional KCET answer key 2022. Students can challenge the KCET provisional answer key by June 25 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 11:39 am IST

KCET 2022 provisional answer key out
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) provisional answer key has been issued. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which administers the KCET has released the answer key of KCET on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. The applicants who appeared for KCET 2022 can download the provisional answer keys of Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and get their answers matched.

KEA will also allow the students to raise objections against the provisional KCET answer key 2022. Students can challenge the KCET provisional answer key by June 25 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents. After considering the objections, KEA will issue the final answer key and declare the results thereafter.

KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode.

KCET Answer Key: How To Download

  • Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

  • Click on the designated KCET answer key 2022 link

  • Download the KCET subject-wise answer key pdf

  • Match with the responses to calculate the probable score

As many as 2,16,525 candidates enrolled to appear for KCET 2022.

