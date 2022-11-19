  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET 2022 Option Entry Round Against Round-2 Counselling Ends Today

KCET 2022 Option Entry Round Against Round-2 Counselling Ends Today

KCET Option Entry 2022: Candidates yet to enter KCET 2022 options for the second round of counselling can apply online at the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in by 6 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 10:17 am IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Web Options Entry Begins; Check Steps
Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Counselling Schedule Released; Web Option Entry Begins Tomorrow
KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Entry Ends Today
KCET 2022 Counselling Choice Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka KEA Announces KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
KCET 2022 Option Entry Round Against Round-2 Counselling Ends Today
KCET 2022 round-2 option entry ends today
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which is administering the KCET 2022 counselling will end the option entry against round-2 today, November 19. Candidates yet to enter KCET 2022 options for round 2 can apply online at the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in by 6 pm. To enter KCET options 2022, candidates will have to use their CET numbers.

Latest: KCET 2023 Sample Papers for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Free Download
Don't Miss: KCET Free Mock Test to boost your preparation. Click Here
Recommended: KCET 2023 Preparation Tips. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify choices. After exercising choices and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates will have to report to the colleges. In the KCET 2022 option entry round, applicants will have to enter the choice of college, course and category.

KCET Options Entry 2022: How To Enter Choices

  1. Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated KCET Web options 2022 link
  3. Enter KCET 2022 number and security pin
  4. Submit
  5. KCET options will be displayed on the screen
  6. Select preferred choices of college and courses
  7. Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

KCET 2022 round-2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 21. The KEA website will host the second round of KCET 2022 seat allotment result. Applicants can check their seat allotment for KCET 2022 through their CET number. The KCET counselling seat allotment result will be announced on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, their performance in the KCET 2022 exam and the availability of seats in the institute.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET allotment results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ministry Of Education To Confer Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 Today
Ministry Of Education To Confer Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ Today; Over 2,500 Delegates To Participate In Special Programmes
PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ Today; Over 2,500 Delegates To Participate In Special Programmes
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines
Delhi School Education Rules On Late Fee Payment Fine Don't Apply To Private Unaided Institutions: High Court
Delhi School Education Rules On Late Fee Payment Fine Don't Apply To Private Unaided Institutions: High Court
Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director
Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director
.......................... Advertisement ..........................