KCET 2022 Option Entry Round Against Round-2 Counselling Ends Today

KCET 2022 round-2 option entry ends today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which is administering the KCET 2022 counselling will end the option entry against round-2 today, November 19. Candidates yet to enter KCET 2022 options for round 2 can apply online at the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in by 6 pm. To enter KCET options 2022, candidates will have to use their CET numbers.

Latest: KCET 2023 Sample Papers for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Free Download

Don't Miss: KCET Free Mock Test to boost your preparation. Click Here

Recommended: KCET 2023 Preparation Tips. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify choices. After exercising choices and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates will have to report to the colleges. In the KCET 2022 option entry round, applicants will have to enter the choice of college, course and category.

KCET Options Entry 2022: How To Enter Choices

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in Click on the designated KCET Web options 2022 link Enter KCET 2022 number and security pin Submit KCET options will be displayed on the screen Select preferred choices of college and courses Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

KCET 2022 round-2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 21. The KEA website will host the second round of KCET 2022 seat allotment result. Applicants can check their seat allotment for KCET 2022 through their CET number. The KCET counselling seat allotment result will be announced on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, their performance in the KCET 2022 exam and the availability of seats in the institute.