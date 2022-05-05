KCET 2022: Last Day To Apply For Karnataka CET Today; Here’s How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 application window will be closed today at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Application Form 2022: The registration process for The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, will be concluded today, May 5, 2022. On April 18, 2022 the Karnataka Examinations Authority commenced the KCET 2022 registration process which will be closing down today. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in for submitting the KCET 2022 application form 2022 today before 11.59 pm. Though the last date of KCET registration 2022 is today, however, candidates will be able to pay the application fee till May 6, 2022.

For the application correction process, KEA will open the correction window on May 7, 2022 from 11 am. The application correction window will be closed at 5:30 pm on May 10, 2022. Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be conducted on June 16 and 17, 2022. The Kannada Language Test (Only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on June 18, 2022. The KCET 2022 hall ticket will be released on May 30, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16.

KCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link Register yourself by filling all the required details Fill the application form and upload the documents Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET 2022 is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for candidates seeking admission in different undergraduate courses in Karnataka.