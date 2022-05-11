KCET 2022: Last Date To Apply Tomorrow; Here's How To Register At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 application form last date tomorrow

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application will end tomorrow, May 12. Applicants will be able to register online for the Karnataka Undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2022 on the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for KCET 2022 was May 5. KEA will also allow the candidates to make changes in the UGCET application form. Those who have already registered and paid the fees but not entered the application details can also complete the registration by using their login ID by tomorrow. The KCET 2022 application form edit date will be announced shortly, a KEA statement said.

KCET 2022 held as an entrance test to shortlist candidates for undergraduate courses including Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary and other courses in various engineering colleges in Karnataka. KCET 2022 will be held for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry papers. Also, the Kannada Language Test will be held for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link. Register yourself by filling all the required details. Fill the application form and upload the documents. Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form. Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET last year was held between August 28 and August 30. As many as 2,01,816 candidates had registered for UGCET previous year. The exam was held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. A total of 1,83,231 candidates out of the 1,93,447 who appeared for the test became eligible. H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering in KCET last year.