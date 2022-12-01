KCET 2022: Karnataka UGCET 2022 Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Result Out

KEA UGCET 2022 second seat allotment result declared

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) counselling second extended round seat allotment result. The KCET second extended round 2022 seat allotment result link has been made available at kea.kar.nic.in. To download and access the Karnataka UGCET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates will have to enter the UGCET 2022 number.

Latest: KCET 2023 Sample Papers for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Free Download

Don't Miss: KCET Free Mock Test to boost your preparation. Click Here

Recommended: KCET 2023 Preparation Tips. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

The KCET 2022 seat allotment has been done on the basis of choices filled by the candidates during the KEA UGCET choice-filling process, their performance in KCET exam and the availability of seats in the respected institute.

KEA UGCET 2022: Steps To Download KCET 2022 Second Extended Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the link for KCET second extended seat allotment 2022 Enter Karnataka CET number Click on the ‘Submit’ button. KCET seat allotment 2022 result window will open

Download the KCET seat allotment and proceed with the further KCET seat allotment procedure

In addition to the KCET 2022 seat allotment result, the KEA will release the round-wise cut-off. The Karnataka UGCET round-wise cut-off will be college-wise and include the minimum marks required by candidates to be considered for allotment.