KCET 2022: Karnataka High Court Defers Ranking Hearing To September 22

KCET 2022: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has decided to defer the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) hearing to September 22. After hearing the matter, a bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty postponed the hearing further.

The HC bench told the parties- the state government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority for a solution which will benefit both the candidates and re-appeared candidates, as per reports.

The KEA had issued the note on July 30 this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered. The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of PU-II marks and the entrance exam marks.

Since the PU-II marks of 2020-21 students were based on internal marks from colleges, the KEA had adopted this policy. Many students who are reappearing for CET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note. In the September 3 judgement, the High Court had said the "impugned note is contrary to the principles of legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed."

- With PTI Inputs

