KCET 2022: Karnataka High Court Defers Ranking Hearing To September 22
The KEA had issued the note on July 30 this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered
KCET 2022: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has decided to defer the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) hearing to September 22. After hearing the matter, a bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty postponed the hearing further.
Suggested: Try KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now
Don't Miss: KCET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF, 450+ Recruiters, 36 Lakh Highest CTC. Scores Accepted: JEE, KCET, COMEDK & Other state entrance tests. Apply Now
The HC bench told the parties- the state government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority for a solution which will benefit both the candidates and re-appeared candidates, as per reports.
The KEA had issued the note on July 30 this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered. The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of PU-II marks and the entrance exam marks.
Since the PU-II marks of 2020-21 students were based on internal marks from colleges, the KEA had adopted this policy. Many students who are reappearing for CET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note. In the September 3 judgement, the High Court had said the "impugned note is contrary to the principles of legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed."
- With PTI Inputs
Click here for more Education News
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.