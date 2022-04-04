KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know Important Details

Registration process for KCET 2022 will begin tomorrow

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will begin the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 tomorrow, April 5, 2022. The registration window will close on April 20, 2022. Interested candidates can register themselves for KCET 2022 on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The aspirants will be able to pay the registration fee till April 22 even after closing the application process on April 20. Karnataka Examination Authority has given the aspirants option to change the application form between May 2 and May 6.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be held between June 16 to 18. The admit card for the KCET will be available from May 30.

KCET or Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022: Registration Process

First, the candidate has to visit the official website of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Then click on the link of Karnataka CET 2022 available on the home page. After that, a new page will be displayed on the screen. Now students can fill in the details and make the payment of the application fees for KCET 2022.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted in the morning and the next shift will be done in the afternoon. The first paper of KCET 2022 will be Biology and Mathematics on June 16. Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on the next day, June 17. On the last day, June 18, applicants from Horanadu and Gadinadu (other states and border regions) will take the exam.