KCET 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 registration process will end today, May 12. The Karnataka Undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2022 application form is available on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have already registered for the KCET exam 2022 but have not entered the application details can also complete the registration by using their login ID.

Once the registration process will be completed, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will allow the candidates to make changes in the UGCET application form. The schedule for KCET application form 2022 edit window will be announced shortly, the KEA said in a statement.

The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam will be conducted between June 16 and 18. The KEA will release the KCET admit card 2022 on May 30.

KCET 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the "Karnataka CET application" link. Register yourself and fill in the KCET application form. Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee. Save and download the registration form.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted to shortlist candidates for undergraduate courses including Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary and other courses in various engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Karnataka CET 2022 will be held for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry papers. The Kannada Language Test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.