KCET 2022: High Court Division Bench To Hear Karnataka Government Plea On Ranking On September 19

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday posted for September 19 the State government's appeal on the question of redoing the CET rankings.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 11:14 pm IST

High Court Of Karnataka
Bengaluru:

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday posted for September 19 the State government's appeal on the question of redoing the CET rankings. A Single Judge Bench of the court had, on September 3, quashed a Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) note on 2020-21 PU students.

The KEA had issued the note on July 30 this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered. The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of PU-II marks and the entrance exam marks.

Since the PU-II marks of 2020-21 students were based on internal marks from colleges, the KEA had adopted this policy. Many students who are reappearing for CET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note. In the September 3 judgement, the High Court had said the "impugned note is contrary to the principles of legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed."

Today, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the authorities to comply with the office objections to their appeal and adjourned the hearing to next week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

