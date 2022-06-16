  • Home
KCET 2022 Exam Today Under Strict Surveillance; Instructions For Candidates

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test centres will be videographed and will have CCTV Surveillance in order to curb malpractices during the CET.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 8:34 am IST

KCET 2022 exam today
Image credit: Shutterstock

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 from today, June 16. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the KCET 2022 exam centres will be videographed and will have CCTV Surveillance in order to curb malpractices during the common entrance test.

KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka. The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam will be conducted between June 16 and 18.

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for Karnataka CET this year, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state.

"As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties," the Minister said.

On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. "In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final," C N Ashwath Narayan said.

KCET 2022 Exam: Instructions For Candidates

  • Candidates should carry their KCET 2022 admit card to their respective exam centre.
  • Candidates must reach their exam centres for KCET 2022 on time.
  • Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.
  • Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall.
  • Candidates should not carry any tablet or mobile or calculator to the KCET exam hall.
  • Candidates must not breach the silence in the exam hall.
  • Any candidates found using books, notes, manuscripts during the exam will have strict action taken against them.
Karnataka Common Entrance Test
