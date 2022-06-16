KCET 2022 Exam Today Under Strict Surveillance; Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 exam today

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 from today, June 16. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the KCET 2022 exam centres will be videographed and will have CCTV Surveillance in order to curb malpractices during the common entrance test.

KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka. The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam will be conducted between June 16 and 18.

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for Karnataka CET this year, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state.

"As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties," the Minister said.

On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. "In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final," C N Ashwath Narayan said.

