KCET 2022 Exam Centres To Be Videographed To Curb Malpractices: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

KCET 2022: These exams are for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses from June 16-18

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 8:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

KCET 2022 Exam Centres To Be Videographed To Curb Malpractices: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
KCET 2022 will be held from June 16- 18
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Bengaluru:

KCET 2022: Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said examination centres will be videographed during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses in the state this year, aimed at curbing exam malpractices. These exams are for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses from June 16-18.

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state, the minister's office said in a release. On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated. The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, he said.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru. The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet or mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET exam date
