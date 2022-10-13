KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry To Begin On October 14

Image credit: shutterstock.com KCET round one seat allotment schedule will be available at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the web option entry on October 14. According to KEA, "the UGCET 2022 portal will be opened on October 14 from 1 PM to enter the options for admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses."

The KCET first round seat allotment schedule will be available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. The seat allocation result will be on the basis of options filled in by the candidates.

KCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Web Options

Visit the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on KCET option entry link Use KCET number/ security code KCET courses/ college options will be displayed Choose collage and courses, submit CET option entry Download, and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, KEA has announced the NEET PG mock allotment result. The final seat allotment result will be declared on October 15, the documents submission process will be closed on October 18, and the last date to report at college is October 19.

The candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.