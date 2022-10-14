KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Link To Be Activated After 8 PM

Image credit: shutterstock.com KCET 2022 web option entry link soon at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will activate the UGCET 2022 web option entry link after 8 PM. The web option entry link will be available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in for admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses.

The candidates will be provided opportunities to make changes in the their options till October 15, following which the round one seat allotment result will be announced on October 17.

KCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Web Options Entry

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on KCET 2022 web option entry link Use KCET number/ security code KCET 2022 courses/ college will be displayed on the screen Download, keep a print out for references.

KCET web option entry which was scheduled to begin on October 11, was postponed in various occasions. KCET 2022 was held on June 16, 17 and 18, the revised result was released on October 1.