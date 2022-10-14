  • Home
KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Link Activated Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The candidates can enter the options for admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Updated: Oct 14, 2022 3:31 pm IST

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon activate the link for UGCET 2022 web option entry. The candidates can enter the options for admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The KEA announces KCET seat allocation result on the basis of options filled in by the candidates. The KCET 2022 round one seat allotment schedule is available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Counselling: How To Check Web Options Entry

  1. Click on KCET option entry link on the website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Enter KCET number/ security code
  3. KCET courses/ college will be displayed on the screen
  4. Download, take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, KEA will announce NEET PG final seat allotment result on October 15, the documents submission process will be closed on October 18. The candidates can report at the college by October 19. The counselling schedule will be released soon, candidates can check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

