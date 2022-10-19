KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Ends Today; Seat Allotment On October 28

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 web option entry ends today.

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 web options entry window today, October 19. Candidates can complete the KCET 2022 web options entry till 4 pm through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have to fill in choices of college and courses in the order of preferences during the web option entry process. Candidates can make changes in their choices after the mock allotment result will be released on October 21.

KEA will release the round 1 final allotment list on October 28 after 2 pm. The round-wise cut-off will also be declared along with the seat allotment result. Candidates will have to report to the colleges by November 3 after exercising choice and fee payment. The KCET 2022 counselling will be conducted in two rounds which include a second extended round and a special counselling round.

KCET Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Steps

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in Click on the KCET option entry 2022 link and enter the KCET 2022 number and security pin. Click on submit to create a password The KCET options will appear on the screen Select the preferred choices of college and programmes and then submit the choices.



