KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Web Option Entry Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for KCET 2022 option entry at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the UGCET 2022 options entry of second extended round. The candidates can apply at kea.kar.nic.in with CET number to complete the web option entry process. The candidates who want to modify/ add or update options can do so till November 29.

The KEA will announce the second extended round option entry result on November 29, the selected candidates can pay fees and download the admission order between November 29 and 30. The last date to pay fees for KCET 2022 counselling is November 30 ((5:30 pm). ALSO READ | Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Apply For Option Entry At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KCET 2022 option entry link

Use CET number, security pin

Click on submit

KCET options will be displyed on screen

Select course and college preferences

Submit it, and take a print out for further references.

For the KCET 2022 document verification process, candidates have to appear with all the necessary original documents along with photocopies. The KCET counselling 2022 is being held for admission to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharm and other relevant UG programmes in the institutions here.