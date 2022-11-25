KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

  • Home
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UGCET 2022 second extended round seat allotment schedule.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 2:35 pm IST

KCET 2022 second extended round seat allotment dates released
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UGCET 2022 second extended round seat allotment schedule. Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Science Yoga and Naturopathy, and other undergraduate programmes can check the extended schedule on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KEA has also extended the second round choice entry till November 25 (5 pm).

KEA will release the seat matrix for second round counselling tomorrow, November 26 (3 pm). The KCET option entry for eligible candidates will be held between November 26 (5 pm) and November 28 (11 am). "Candidates are advised to modify/re-order/enter the options they want to select whether the seats shown in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options," reads an official statement.

Also Read|| KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

Moreover, the candidates who wish to resign from the KEA seat selected in the first round or in the second round, can cancel the seat before November 28 (11 am). The second extended round seat allotment result will be issued on November 29, 2022. Candidates who will get selected in the round two seat allotment can pay the fees and download the admission order between November 29 and November 30. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges is November 30, 2022 (5:30 pm).

As per the official release, the candidates who have been assigned ranks in Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022, but failed to participate in the document verification process (not holding the verification slip) can appear for document verification with all the necessary original documents along with photocopies at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore to become eligible to participate in the second extended round for the available seats.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test
