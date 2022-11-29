KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Announce Second Extended Round Option Entry Result Today At Kea.kar.nic.in

  • Home
KCET 2022 Counselling: The candidates can download the admission order and pay fees for KCET 2022 counselling till November 30 (5:30 PM). Check second extended round option entry result at kea.kar.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 2:46 pm IST

Check KCET 2022 seat allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the UGCET 2022 second extended round option entry result today, November 29. The candidates can check the second extended round option entry result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. To check the option entry list, candidates need to use the CET number.

The candidates can download the admission order and pay fees for KCET 2022 counselling till November 30 (5:30 PM).

KCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Web Option Entry Result At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Visit the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on KCET 2022 web option entry result link
  3. Use CET number, captcha code
  4. KCET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download seat allotment list, take a print out for further reference.

KEA will conduct the KCET 2022 counselling for admission to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharm and other relevant UG programmes in the institutions here.

