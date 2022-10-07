KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Begin Document Verification, Option Entry Rounds Today

KCET 2022 document verification starts today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the document verification round for the state’s counselling process from today, October 7. The KCET 2022 document verification will continue till October 8. KCET 2022 qualified candidates will have to submit documents for verification as part of the admission process. The KCET 2022 counselling verification slip will be made available between October 7 and October 10. The official website -- kea.kar.nic.in -- will display of seat matrix and fee structure today. The candidates can submit their options from October 7 (6 pm) to October 11 (4 pm).

To get the KCET documents verified for admission to colleges, candidates will be required to visit the specified centres. Documents including KCET 2022 application form, proof of application fee payment, KCET 2022 hall ticket, score card of SSLC, or Class 10 marksheet, scorecard of 2nd PUC, or Class 12 mark sheet, and two recent passport size photographs will be required for verification.

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify between October 13 (6 pm) and October 15 (4 pm). The KCET 2022 real seat allotment result, as per KEA, will be announced on October 17 (2 pm). After exercising choice and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates wil have to report to the colleges on October 22 before 5:30 pm, the KEA statement issued on October 3 said.

KCET Web Options Entry 2022: How To Enter Preferences