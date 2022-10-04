  • Home
KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; KEA To Start Document Verification Round On October 7

The KEA will make the KCET 2022 counselling verification slip available for download between October 7 and October 10. The official website -- kea.kar.nic.in -- will display of seat matrix and fee structure on October 7.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 8:59 am IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 counselling dates have been announced. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the document verification round from October 7 to October 8. Earlier, the KCET 2022 counselling was scheduled to start on August 5. However, KEA had to revise the result as per Karnataka High Court orders. The revised KCET result 2022 was declared on October 1 after considering the marks obtained in KCET 2022 and Class 12 scores.

KCET 2022 qualified candidates must submit their documents for verification as part of the admission process. To get the documents verified, candidates have to visit the specified centres. Documents including KCET 2022 application form, proof of application fee payment, KCET 2022 hall ticket, score card of SSLC, or Class 10 marksheet, scorecard of 2nd PUC, or Class 12 mark sheet, and two recent passport size photographs will be required for verification.

The KEA will make the KCET 2022 counselling verification slip available between October 7 and October 10. The official website -- kea.kar.nic.in -- will display of seat matrix and fee structure on October 7. As per the KCET counselling 2022 dates, the option entry in order of preference can be done from October 7 (6 pm) to October 11 (4 pm).

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify between October 13 (6 pm) and October 15 (4 pm). The KCET 2022 real seat allotment result, as per KEA, will be announced on October 17 (2 pm). After exercising choice and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates wil have to report to the colleges on October 22 before 5:30 pm, the KEA statement issued on October 3 said.

