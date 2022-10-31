KCET 2022 Counselling Choice Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The KCET 2022 counselling choice entry process begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The choice entry window will remain open till November 1.
KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) choice entry process. Candidates can exercise their choices till tomorrow November 1, 2022 (11.59 pm). Candidates can complete the KCET 2022 choice entry by visiting the official website- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The CET number and captcha code is required for the KCET 2022 option entry process.
KCET 2022 Counselling Choice Entry Direct Link
The KEA website stated," UGCET 2022 Choice entry portal is enabled. Students are advised to go through the information published about choices before exercising any choice. Candidates are also advised to note that seats of students who are unable to produce sufficient documents in support of reservations claimed shall be cancelled and put for allotment in the second round".
KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Entry For Engineering And Other Courses
- Go to the official website- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Then click on the KCET 2022 option entry link from the latest announcement section.
- Enter the CET number and captcha code.
- And click on submit.
- Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button and also take a printout for your reference.
- Candidates are advised not to leave the option entry portal without proper logout.