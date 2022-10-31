KCET 2022 Counselling Choice Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 option entry begins.

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) choice entry process. Candidates can exercise their choices till tomorrow November 1, 2022 (11.59 pm). Candidates can complete the KCET 2022 choice entry by visiting the official website- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The CET number and captcha code is required for the KCET 2022 option entry process.

Latest: KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF, 450+ Recruiters, 36 Lakh Highest CTC. Scores Accepted: JEE, KCET, COMEDK & Other state entrance tests. Apply Now

KCET 2022 Counselling Choice Entry Direct Link

The KEA website stated," UGCET 2022 Choice entry portal is enabled. Students are advised to go through the information published about choices before exercising any choice. Candidates are also advised to note that seats of students who are unable to produce sufficient documents in support of reservations claimed shall be cancelled and put for allotment in the second round".

KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Entry For Engineering And Other Courses