KCET 2022 Application Window Reopens Today

Students will be able to get the KCET 2022 application form on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 29, 2022 12:23 pm IST

KCET 2022 application process will be reopened today, May 29
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

KCET Application 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, today, May 29, 2022. Students who are willing to register themselves for the Karnataka CET 2022, will be able to get the KCET 2022 application form on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the KCET 2022 application process was concluded on May 12, 2022. However, the examination authority decided to reopen the application process and provided aspirants with another chance to apply for KCET 2022.

KEA on the official notice explained, “On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022.”

The candidates who have paid Rs 1 during the trial application process but did not register online for KCET 2022 can also register for the exam this time. Students need to pay the application fees and have to complete the registration process to appear for the Karnataka CET 2022.

KCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads "Karnataka CET application" link, on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill in the KCET application form 2022.
  • Upload the required documents such as scanned photographs, signatures etc.
  • Pay the online registration fee.
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference.

KCET 2022: Exam Date

The KCET 2022 will commence on June 16 and it will be continued till June 18, 2022. The KCET admit cards are expected to to be issued on May 30, 2022 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The candidates will be able to get their admit cards on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

