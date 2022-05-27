KCET 2022 Application Process Reopens Soon; Check Dates, How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 application process reopens on May 29, 2022

KCET Application 2022: The application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be reopened by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The KCET 2022 application submission process will start again on May 29, 2022 and will be continued till May 30, 2022. The KCET application form 2022 will be available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Previously, the KCET 2022 registration was closed down on May 12, 2022. However, the KEA has decided to reopen the application process and give aspirants another chance to apply for KCET 2022.

Recommended: KCET Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: KCET 2022 Exam Preparation Tips by Experts/Toppers: Grab it Free!

Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!

“On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022,” The KEA on the official notice said.

KCET 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

Once the KCET 2022 application forms will be available on the official website, the students can submit the online form by following these steps mentioned below:

Visit the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads "Karnataka CET application" link.

Register yourself and fill in the KCET application form 2022

Upload the required documents such as scanned photographs, signatures etc.

Pay the online registration fee.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

“Those who have paid Rs 1 during trial application but did not registered online for CET 2022 should also register, pay the fees and complete the process of online application,” the KEA also added.

The Karnataka CET 2022 will be conducted between June 16 to 18, 2022. The KCET admit cards are likely to be issued by KEA on May 30, 2022. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.