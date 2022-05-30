KCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Details On Admit Cards Here

Image credit: Shuttertsock KCET admit card will be issued today, May 30

KCET Admit Card 2022: The registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, ends today, May 30, 2022. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close down the KCET 2022 application window at 8:00 pm today. The candidates who are willing to appear for Karnataka CET can get the KCET application form 2022 on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in within the mentioned deadline. Previously, the KEA concluded the KCET 2022 application submission process on May 12, 2022. Later, the exam authority reopened the KCET registration on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The KCET 2022 admit cards are likely to be issued by KEA today, May 30.

“On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022,” KEA on the official notice said. KCET admit card will be available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Students who have missed the chance to apply for KCET 2022 are now able to apply for the exam latest be today. Also, those who have paid Rs 1 for the trial KCET application process, but failed to complete their registration can apply for the exam this time.

KCET 2022 Application: Steps To Apply

Students can follow these steps to apply for the Karnataka CET 2022 examination.

Step 1: Visit the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Karnataka CET application", on the home page.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the KCET application form 2022.

Step 4: Upload the required documents such as scanned photographs, signatures etc.

Step 5: Pay the online registration fee.

Step6: Save the confirmation page for your future reference.

“This is the last and final chance to register, to pay and to apply online for CET 2022. Interested applicants please note that under any circumstances online portal will not be available again to apply online for KCET 2022,” the official notice reads.