KCET 2022 Application Form Date Tomorrow; Details Here

KCET 2022 application date tomorrow

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application will start tomorrow, April 12, Earlier KCET 2022 application form date was April 5. Candidates will be able to access and download the KCET 2022 official notification from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18. Announcing the KCET 2022 dates, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, said that the dates have been decided taking into account the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states.

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link Register yourself by filling all the required details Fill the application form and upload the documents Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form Save and download the registration form for future references

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET last year was held between August 28 and August 30. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET the previous year. The exam is being conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. As many as 1,83,231 candidates out of the 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination become eligible. H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering in KCET last year.