KCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check How To Apply, Important Details

KCET Application Form 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, registration process. The candidates, who are willing to apply for KCET 2022 are now able to submit their KCET application form 2022 till May 12, 2022. As the KEA has reopened the application window, the KCET application form is now available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Previously, the last date of the KCET application process was May 5, 2022, however, the authority has revised the deadline and reopened the application window today, May 8, 2022.

“Those interested candidates who could not submit their application till now can apply through online from May 8, 2022 to May 12, 2022 for CET 2022 after registration payment of Fees,” KEA on the notice said.

According to the notice, the candidates who have already registered and paid for the KCET 2022 but have not entered the application details can complete their application process on the official website by submitting their login credentials.

KCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link Register yourself by filling all the required details Fill the application form and upload the documents Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form Save and download the registration form for future references.

KCET 2022 is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for candidates seeking admission in different undergraduate courses in Karnataka.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be conducted on June 16 and 17, 2022. The Kannada Language Test (Only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on June 18, 2022. The KCET 2022 hall ticket will be released on May 30, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16.