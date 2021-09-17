KCET 2021: What Is Marks Entry, Important Steps To Follow

KCET 2021 marks entry procedure extended till September 18

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) marks entry procedure till September 18. Students can now enter their Class 12th and 2nd PUC exam marks on the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will be required to enter their application number and password to login to the marks entry portal.

Students who appeared for the Class 12th examination from educational boards link CBSE or CISCE are required to enter their secured marks on the online portal. This marks entry is required for admissions to various undergraduate courses.

KCET 2021: How To Enter Marks

Follow these instructions to fill Class 12 and 2nd PUC exam marks through the official website:

Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The website will appear in Kannada language, students can change it to English through the option given on top at right-hand side

On the displayed homepage, go to the ‘Latest announcement’ section

Click on ‘UGCET 2021 Marks Entry Link’ uploaded on September 9

Students will be redirected to a new login page

Key in your application number, password and captcha and login

After the successful login, students can now fill in their marks on the appeared portal

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 results are also expected to be released after the marks entry procedure is over. Post result the counselling process will begin and students will be allotted seats as per their ranks scored in KCET 2021.