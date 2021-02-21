Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka CET, UGET 2021 Dates Announced, Check Here

Dates of two Engineering entrance exams in Karnataka have been announced. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 on July 7 and 8, 2021. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will hold Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses on June 20.

Biology and Mathematics papers of KCET 2021 will be held on July 7 and Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on July 8. The examinations for the Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students will be held on July 9, 2021.

More information regarding the two entrance exams will be released soon on the official websites – kea.kar.nic.in and comedk.org.

Difference Between KCET 2021 And COMEDK UGET 2021

KCET is a state level entrance exam, meaning only Karnataka students can appear in it. UGET, on the other hand, is a national level entrance which students from different states can take for admission to participating institutions of Karnataka.

“The candidate should have studied and passed in one or more Government or Government recognised educational institutions located in the State of Karnataka for a minimum period of SEVEN academic years commencing from 1st standard to 2nd PUC / 12th standard as on 1st July of the year in which the Entrance Test is held and must have appeared and passed either SSLC / 10th standard or 2nd PUC / 12th standard examination from Karnataka State,” according to the eligibility criteria of KCET 2020.

Karnataka students can write both KCET and UGET exams.

Candidates can check UGET 2020 eligibility criteria on the official website. Eligibility, other information on UGET 2021 will be updated soon.