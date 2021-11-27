KCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET result 2021 for round 1 seat allotment today at kea.kar.nic.in (representational)

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce UGCET 2021 or KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result today. As of now, the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, is not opening. Candidates should visit the official website after some time to download the seat allotment result. The result was scheduled to be released yesterday but due to issues regarding the seat matrix in engineering colleges, it was postponed to November 27.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Rank. Click here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here

"Government vide notification (25-11-2021) has issued the reduced seats in two engineering college and removed all seats in one engineering college. Furthre, engineering seats surrendered by the managements to the government are also included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix,” the KEA said.

The KCET seat allotment list will be released on the basis of choices filled by candidates.

Those who are allotted seats will have to report at the allotted institutes and confirm their admission. As per official information, there are 204 institutes that provide admissions to BTech courses on the basis of KCET 2021 score.

To check KCET seat allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in, candidates need to use their application numbers.

How To Download KCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the KCET 2021 official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the link to download the list. Enter application number and login. KCET 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the KEA had released a mock allotment list and candidates were allowed to edit it till November 23.