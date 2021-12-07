  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On December 10; Schedule Out

KCET 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On December 10; Schedule Out

KCET Counselling 2021 Round 2: KCET round 2 seat allotment result will be published on December 10. The list will be available at kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 10:53 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 Out At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: Check Engineering Cut-Offs
Karnataka KCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration Postponed, Important Details
Karnataka UGCET 2021 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released. Direct Link
Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry Deadline Extended
KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here
KCET 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On December 10; Schedule Out
KCET round 2 counselling 2021: Schedule released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

KCET Counselling 2021 Round 2: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses through Karnataka UGCET (KCET) 2021. As per the KCET 2021 counselling schedule, provisions to modify, delete or re-order options will be available up to December 9. KCET round 2 seat allotment result will be published on December 10. The list will be available at kea.kar.nic.in. Round 1 allotment result was declared in November.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET RankClick here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here 

The option to exercise choices will be available from December 10 to 12.

Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download admission order between December 13 and 15, 2021.

The last date for reporting to allotted colleges is December 16.

The options entered by candidates in round 1 will remain the same for the second round, the KEA said. They are not allowed to enter options again, it said.

“Candidates may delete or alter order of higher options.The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and course that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round implies they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed,” the KEA said.

Instructions for KCET 2021 round 2 counselling.

KCET round 2 counselling schedule.

Seat matrix.

Click here for more Education News
Education News KCET allotment results KCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
NEET Counselling 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
CBSE's Assessment Scheme Has Attained Finality, Received Court's Seal Of Approval: Supreme Court
CBSE's Assessment Scheme Has Attained Finality, Received Court's Seal Of Approval: Supreme Court
38,408 Schools, 2.86 Lakh Anganwadi Centres Don't Have Functional Toilets: Government Tells Rajya Sabha
38,408 Schools, 2.86 Lakh Anganwadi Centres Don't Have Functional Toilets: Government Tells Rajya Sabha
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Physical Education Paper Today
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Physical Education Paper Today
FMGE December 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
FMGE December 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................