KCET 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On December 10; Schedule Out

KCET Counselling 2021 Round 2: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses through Karnataka UGCET (KCET) 2021. As per the KCET 2021 counselling schedule, provisions to modify, delete or re-order options will be available up to December 9. KCET round 2 seat allotment result will be published on December 10. The list will be available at kea.kar.nic.in. Round 1 allotment result was declared in November.

The option to exercise choices will be available from December 10 to 12.

Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download admission order between December 13 and 15, 2021.

The last date for reporting to allotted colleges is December 16.

The options entered by candidates in round 1 will remain the same for the second round, the KEA said. They are not allowed to enter options again, it said.

“Candidates may delete or alter order of higher options.The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and course that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round implies they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed,” the KEA said.

Instructions for KCET 2021 round 2 counselling.

KCET round 2 counselling schedule.

Seat matrix.