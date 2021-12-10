KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Live: Result Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET second round seat allotment result 2021 soon at kea.kar.nic.in (representational)

KCET 2nd Round Allotment 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling today. Candidates can visit kea.kar.nic.in to check their allotment status. As per the KCET counselling schedule, candidates will be able to exercise options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Rank. Click here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here

Along with KCET second round seat allotment 2021 result, the KEA will also release a list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions.

Cut-offs for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses will be available on the official website.

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: Direct Link (Link will be available soon)

How To Download KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Result

Go to kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the UGCET round 2 allotment result link on the homepage or find the link under the admissions section. Enter login credentials, if required. Check KCET allotment result.

KEA had displayed the seat matrix for round 2 counselling on December 7. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till 10 am today, December 9.

Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will be required to pay the admission fee and download admission orders between December 13 and 15, 2021. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges for selected candidates is December 16.