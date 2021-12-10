  • Home
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Live: Result Soon At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling today at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 10, 2021 4:27 pm IST

KCET second round seat allotment result 2021 soon at kea.kar.nic.in (representational)
KCET 2nd Round Allotment 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling today. Candidates can visit kea.kar.nic.in to check their allotment status. As per the KCET counselling schedule, candidates will be able to exercise options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12.

Along with KCET second round seat allotment 2021 result, the KEA will also release a list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions.

Cut-offs for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses will be available on the official website.

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: Direct Link (Link will be available soon)

How To Download KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Result

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. Click on the UGCET round 2 allotment result link on the homepage or find the link under the admissions section.

  3. Enter login credentials, if required.

  4. Check KCET allotment result.

KEA had displayed the seat matrix for round 2 counselling on December 7. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till 10 am today, December 9.

Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will be required to pay the admission fee and download admission orders between December 13 and 15, 2021. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges for selected candidates is December 16.

Live updates

KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling at kea.kar.nic.in. Live Updates.

04:27 PM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

KCET Cut-Off 2021

Along with Karnataka UGCET 2nd round counselling result, the KEA will also announce cut-off marks for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture, Pharmacy and other courses.



04:26 PM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

Karnataka CET Second Round Counselling:

As of now, kea. kar. nic.in is not opening. "The service is unavailable," a message on the website reads.

04:24 PM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

Kea kar nic in CET 2021 Results Link

The result link will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2021 or kea.kar.nic.in. There is no alternative website for Karnataka UGCET seat allotment result.

04:21 PM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

Kea.kar.nic.in 2021: KCET Official Website Not Working

The official website for KCET 2021 round 2 allotment result, kea.kar.nic.in, is not opening. Candidates should wait for a while and try opening the website later. 

04:19 PM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

Kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021 Allotment Result: How To Check

To check kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2nd round allotment result 2021,

  • Visit kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on the UGCET 2021 allotment result link.
  • Login, if required.
  • Download the allotment result.
04:18 PM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

KCET Round 2 Allotment Result Date And Time

Karnataka UGCET round 2 allotment result will be declared on December 10 after 4 pm, the KEA said. 

