KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Download Scorecard
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling today at kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET 2nd Round Allotment 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling today. Candidates can visit kea.kar.nic.in to check their allotment status. As per the KCET counselling schedule, candidates will be able to exercise options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12. Register here for KCET allotment result updates.
Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Rank. Click here
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here
Along with KCET second round seat allotment 2021 result, the KEA will also release a list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions.
Cut-offs for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses will be available on the official website.
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: Direct Link (Link will be available soon)
How To Download KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Result
Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on the UGCET round 2 allotment result link on the homepage or find the link under the admissions section.
Enter login credentials, if required.
Check KCET allotment result.
KEA had displayed the seat matrix for round 2 counselling on December 7. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till 10 am today, December 9.
Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will be required to pay the admission fee and download admission orders between December 13 and 15, 2021. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges for selected candidates is December 16.
Follow KCET round 2 counselling 2021 seat allotment result updates here.
Live updates
KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling at kea.kar.nic.in. Live Updates.
KCET Result 2021 Declared
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), or KCET 2021, round 2 seat allotment result today, December 10. Students can access and download the KCET round 2 seat allotment status on the official KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is one of the most competitive entrance exams conducted for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. It is crucial for aspirants to have knowledge of the JEE Main 2022 syllabus and weightage of important topics to prepare effectively. Candidates need to strategize their JEE Main preparation and focus on devoting time to each subject in order to achieve the desired result.
Some of the important factors that play a key role during the preparation are-
- Ambitious but reasonable timetable
- Previous year question papers
- Strategically division of topics
- Attempting mock test.
KEA had displayed the seat matrix for the second round of KCET counselling on December 7. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till 10 am on December 9.
How To Check Cut-Offs For KCET Round 2 Counselling?
- Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
- Click on admissions and select UG CET 2021.
- Select second round allotment result and cut-off.
- Select programme and category.
- Download the cut-off list.
KCET 2021: KEA To Announce Cut-Offs Along With Result
Along with KCET allotment result, the KEA will release category-wise cut-off scores for admission to undergraduate courses.
Kea.kar.nic.in Update: KCET Second Round Allotment Result Not Out Yet
As per the latest updates, Karnataka UGCET second round allotment result has not been declared.
Kea.kar.nic.in: How To Download Karnataka UGCET Round 2 Allotment Result
- On the official website, UGCET 2021 round 2 allotment result link will be displayed on the homepage.
- If the link is not on the home page, click on the admissions section.
- Open the allotment result link and check your allotment status.
KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 Round 2
The KEA said KCET round 2 allotment result will be released after 4 pm today. The result has not been announced yet.
Kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021 Round 2 Allotment List: Reporting Date
Candidates who are allotted seats in the second round will have to report to the allotted institution before 5:30 pm on December 16.
KCET Round 2 Counselling 2021: Fee Payment
Dates for payment of fees by choice-1 and choice 2 candidates at kea.kar.nic.in, downloading of admission orders: From 10 pm on December 10 to 11:59 pm on December 12.
KCET Second Round Counselling Result 2021 Today. What's Next?
As per the counselling schedule, candidates will have to exercise options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12.
Kea.kar.nic.in 2021 KCET Counselling Schedule
Here is the KCET round 2 counselling schedule:
KCET Round 2 Counselling: Instructions For Candidates
Read KCET round 2 counselling instructions released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Click here.
KCET 2021 Round 2 Allotment Result Not Announce Yet
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not announced the round 2 allotment result yet.
Kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021: Official Website Now Working
The official website, kea.kar.nic.in, for KCET 2021 2nd round seat allotment result is now working. However, the link to download allotment result is not available yet.
Kea kar nic in CET 2021 Results Link: Official Website Was Opening For A Brief Period
The official website, kea.kar.nic.in was loading properly a few minutes ago. However, it is now showing "the service is unavailable" error message again.
KCET Round 2 Allotment Result 2021: Important Information For Students
In a recent notification, the KEA said, “Candidates may delete or alter the order of higher options. The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and courses that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round imply they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed."
KEA Second Round Seat Allotment 2021 For KCET: Important Dates
KCET 2nd round seat allotment result: December 10, 4 pm (link not available yet).
Exercise of options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result: December 10 to December 12.
Official website: www.kea.kar.nic.in 2021
KEA Home Page: Service Not Available
Here's what KEA home page is showing.
KCET Cut-Off 2021
Along with Karnataka UGCET 2nd round counselling result, the KEA will also announce cut-off marks for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture, Pharmacy and other courses.
Karnataka CET Second Round Counselling:
As of now, kea. kar. nic.in is not opening. "The service is unavailable," a message on the website reads.
Kea kar nic in CET 2021 Results Link
The result link will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2021 or kea.kar.nic.in. There is no alternative website for Karnataka UGCET seat allotment result.
Kea.kar.nic.in 2021: KCET Official Website Not Working
The official website for KCET 2021 round 2 allotment result, kea.kar.nic.in, is not opening. Candidates should wait for a while and try opening the website later.
Kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021 Allotment Result: How To Check
To check kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2nd round allotment result 2021,
- Visit kea.kar.nic.in.
- Click on the UGCET 2021 allotment result link.
- Login, if required.
- Download the allotment result.
KCET Round 2 Allotment Result Date And Time
Karnataka UGCET round 2 allotment result will be declared on December 10 after 4 pm, the KEA said.