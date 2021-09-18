KCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Marks Entry, Official Website To Check Results

KCET results soon at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will likely be declared on September 20. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which conducts KCET has already released the provisional KCET answer key. As soon as the KCET results are announced, students who appeared for the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Before releasing KCET 2021 result, the KEA is likely to release the final version of the answer key. On the result day, visit the official website and login with your roll number, or any other required information, and download your scorecards. KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

For students who applied for KCET and did not enter marks of the Class 12 exams due to unavailability of result at that time, can now enter the marks. Students who appeared for the Class 12th examination from educational boards including from CBSE and CISCE, or other state boards can enter their marks on the online portal. This KCET marks entry is required for admissions to various undergraduate courses.

KCET 2021: How To Enter Marks