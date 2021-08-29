KCET 2021 Result By September 20, Counselling In October: Reports

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2021 result will be released by September 20, 2021, as per reports

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2021 will be declared by September 20 and the KCET counselling 2021 will commence in the first week of October. According to reports, the Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced this during his visit to a few of the test centres on Saturday.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Score. Click here

KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and August 29. For students staying in border regions, KCET 2021 will be held on August 30. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second.

As many as 2,01,816 students have registered to appear for KCET 2021 exam. On Saturday, the test was conducted for Biology and Mathematics. KCET exam 2021 will conclude with the Kannada language test on August 30.

Dr Narayan visited the examination centre on August 28 and reviewed the arrangements made for the safe conduct of the KCET 2021 exam.

“The respective District Officers have appointed Assistant Commissioner level officers for each test centre in their district,” Mr Narayan said on Twitter.