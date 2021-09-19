KCET 2021 Result Expected Tomorrow; Check Details

KCET 2021 result to be declared tomorrow

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021 Result) tomorrow, September 20 by 4 pm. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the reports, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has announced the KCET 2021 result date and time.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET 2021) was held on August 28 and 29. The exam was conducted in two shifts and the first shift was from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the second shift was from 2:30 pm to 3: pm. The paper was held for four subjects: Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry each paper was of 60 marks.

KEA has already released the UGCET 2021 answer keys and students can access them on the official website.

KEA will prepare the UGCET 2021 merit on the basis of marks obtained by the students in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects in KCET 2021. If two or more students score the same rank, interse merit will be determined by the KEA.

After the result is declared, the KEA will conduct the KCET 2021 counselling which will be done through five phases: Online registration, document verification, online counseling procedure, seat allotment and issue of admission order

Students who qualify the UGCET 2021 will get admission to various engineering, architecture, yoga and naturopathy, veterinary, farm science, B Pharma and other professional undergraduate courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the Karnataka state.