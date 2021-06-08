KCET 2021 Registration Begins On June 15, Exam In August

  • Home
KCET 2021: The Karnataka government has decided to hold the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses in August-end.

Education | Reported By Maya Sharma, Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 8, 2021 1:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka government has decided to hold the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses in August-end. The state had last week announced the cancellation of the second-year Pre-University (Class 12) exams but said that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) exams in the state will be held in July only for two papers.

Speaking to NDTV, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan said that the registration for KCET will commence on June 15. “We have decided to conduct the CET exam on August 28th and 29th. Registration will be open from June 15,” Dr Ashwathnarayan said adding that the relaxations will be provided to the students in the absence of board exams.

“We are giving relaxation in terms of qualifying for the exam. A pass is good enough for qualification. We will not be taking the qualifying exam marks - only rankings will be given based on the CET exams. These decisions are taken in the interests of the students of Karnataka in the backdrop of the pandemic,” the minister said.

Karnataka, which is home to a large number of professional colleges, held the exam last year too during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 will be held from August 28 to 30 at 500 centres across the state. Dr Ashwathnarayan said that all the necessary amendment to the policy will be made in respect of PUC marks.

As per the schedule released, Biology and Mathematics papers will be held on August 28; Physics and Chemistry on August 29, and Kannada tests will be conducted on August 30.

KCET 2021 had earlier been deferred given the current COVID-19 situation.

