Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka CET 2021 postponed

KCET 2021 postponed: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 has been postponed and it will be held in August, 2021, Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said. The entrance exam has been deferred in view of the current COVID-19 situation, and also due to the postponement of the second PUC or Class 12 final exams, the minister said. The entrance exam will now be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. There will be two shifts on both the exam days. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 7 and 8.

The government has also postponed the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students. The exam will be conducted on August 30, instead of July 9.

On August 28, the Biology paper will be held in the morning shift – from 10:30 am to 11:50 am. In the afternoon shift – 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm – the Maths paper will be held.

On August 29, Physics exam will be conducted in the morning shift and Chemistry will be held in the afternoon shift.

All the four papers will carry 60 marks each.

Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, CET 2021 has been postponed,” the minister tweeted.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts KCET for admission to professional courses in the state’s institutes. Details of the exam – application form, information bulletin, etc will be released on the KEA official website.

KCET is a pen-and-paper-based test.