KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here

KCET Counselling: Candidates will be able to register for KCET counselling 2021 using their KCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. Students can exercise any number of options.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 12:05 pm IST

KCET 2021 option entry last date today
New Delhi:

The last date for applying for KCET 2021 web options is today, November 8. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) web option entry started on November 2. Candidates will have to login at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to complete the KCET option entry 2021.

Candidates will be able to register for KCET counselling 2021 using their KCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. Students can exercise any number of options.

Aspirants will be allowed to enter the KCET options in the discipline in which he/she is eligible. There is no limit for KCET 2021 option entry. Candidates can enter any number of options as they wish.

The administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed the students to enter more KCET option to avoid the disappointment of not securing a seat. The exam conducting authority will release the KCET 2021 seat allotment result at the official website.

KCET 2021 Option Entry Steps

  1. Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated KCET Option Entry link
  3. Enter hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Fill preferred choices of course and colleges
  5. Lock the choices
  6. Submit the options

The KCET seat allotment result will be released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. Applicants allotted seats in the KCET seat allotment process 2021 will have to report at the allotted institutes. As per the official notification, there are 204 institutes that provide admissions to BTech courses on the basis of KCET 2021 score.

