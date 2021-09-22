KCET 2021: No Cut-Off Criteria For Engineering Courses; All You Need To Know

  • Home
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not kept any minimum qualifying criteria or cut-off for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 engineering admission.

Sep 22, 2021

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not kept any minimum qualifying criteria or cut-off for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 engineering admission. Students who qualified the KCET 2021 are eligible for admission to various undergraduate engineering courses offered by the participating colleges.

Students who qualified the KCET 2021 will get admission to the UG engineering course on the basis of merit and all qualified candidates will get admission. Students will be required to keep their original documents ready for the verification process as the KEA will be verifying all the documents for further admission process.

KCET counselling 2021 will begin shortly and students will be allowed to choose the seat of their preference and they will be allotted seats based on their preference. As the final step of the KCET 2021 admission procedure students will be required to report at their allotted centers.

KCET 2021 result was declared on September 20 on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Results are available on the website and students can check their results using the asked credentials like their roll number and date of birth.

This year, a total of 2,01,834 students had registered for KCET 2021, in which 1,93,447 had appeared for the examination.

The KCET 2021 was conducted by the KEA at 86 centers in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state.

