KCET 2021: KEA Releases Document Verification Schedule

Candidates who have been assigned ranks in KCET 2021 will have to report to the nearest helpline or facilitation centre as per the schedule for registration and document verification.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 4:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2021: No Cut-Off Criteria For Engineering Courses; All You Need To Know
Careers360 Launches KCET 2021 College Predictor
Mysuru Student Gets Top Rank In All Five Streams In KCET 2021
KCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
Karnataka KCET Result (OUT) 2021 LIVE: KCET Result At Kea.kar.nic.in Declared, Direct Link
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today
KCET 2021: KEA Releases Document Verification Schedule
KEA has announced the schedule for UGCET 2021 or KCET 2021 document verification (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for UGCET 2021 or KCET 2021 document verification. For admission to professional courses in Karnataka, candidates will have to complete the verification process between September 30 and November 28.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET RankClick here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here 

Candidates who have been assigned ranks in KCET 2021 will have to report to the nearest helpline or facilitation centre as per the schedule for registration and document verification. They will have to bring their KCET 2021 admission ticket and a valid photo ID, in addition to other documents required for the verification process.

“An Interaction Session will be conducted at all helpline centres. At this stage candidates will be briefed about the procedure to be followed by the candidate in exercising options, allotment of seats, payment of fees and reporting to the college. This will be like a training class to the candidates to familiarize themselves on entry of options and procedure to be followed for such entry of options till their admissions to the college,” the KEA said.

List of documents:

  1. Final printout of the KCET 2021 application form

  2. KCET 2021 admission ticket or admit card

  3. Hard copy of SSLC or Class 10 marks card

  4. Hard copy of 2nd PUC or Class 12 marks card ( provisional marks card signed by school principals if result is awaited. Internet downloaded marks card will not be accepted)

  5. Seven years study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI

  6. NATA 2021 marks card (for Architecture course)

  7. Income certificate, if applicable

  8. Kannada medium certificate, if applicable

  9. Rural study certificate, if applicable

  10. Caste/caste income certificate, if needed

  11. Article 371 (j) Hyderabad-Karnataka region (for candidates claiming reservation)

  12. Parents’ certificate (s) for candidates claiming eligibility for government seats based on the domicile, study, or employment of the parent.

  13. Affidavit of the candidate who claims eligibility under Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga clauses C and D

  14. ID card ssued by the Jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner, District Magistrate, or Rehabilitation Commissioner, for the candidates claiming eligibility for government seats under Jammu and Kashmiri Migrants quota

Click here for the information bulletin

Click here for the detailed schedule

Click here for more Education News
Education News KCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details
TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details
AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released
AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released
Basic Courses In Computing, Data Sciences Should Be Made Mandatory: Vice President
Basic Courses In Computing, Data Sciences Should Be Made Mandatory: Vice President
Leaves Taken By Delhi Government School Guest Teachers Not To Be Counted As Working Days
Leaves Taken By Delhi Government School Guest Teachers Not To Be Counted As Working Days
JMI Entrance Exam 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
JMI Entrance Exam 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................