  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover

KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover

Applicants appearing for KCET 2021 exam can check exam preparations tips. Get important chapters for KCET 2021 here.

Education | Written By Mohit Dhyani | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 2:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
KCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On August 13; Here’s How To Download
KCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
CET Performance Will Not Be A Criterion For BSc Admission: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Karnataka (KCET 2021) Application Form Released
Karnataka CET Exam To Be Held On August 28, 29
KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover
KCET 2021: Important topics to cover for the exam
New Delhi:

Candidates appearing for the KCET exam 2021 must check the important topics to cover for the exam. Going through important topics for KCET 2021 helps candidates to prepare effectively for the exam. Applicants can also check KCET previous year questions papers for their preparations along with important topics.

Recommended: Download KCET Free sample papers along with answers. Click here

The KCET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29 in offline mode. Applicants who filled the application before the last date can download the KCET 2021 admit card from the official website. The details required for KCET admit card 2021 are registration number and date of birth.

KCET 2021: Important Topics And Chapters

Subject

Most Important Chapters of JEE Main 2021

Physics

· Rotational Motion

Thermodynamics

SHM

Electrostatics

Magnetism

Optics

· Modern Physics

Mathematics

· Complex Number

· Conic Section

Probability

· Trigonometric

Equation

Circle

Calculus

· Sequence and Series

· Permutations and combination

· Vector & 3 D

· Properties of Triangles

· Quadratic Equation

Chemistry

· Chemical Bonding

Electrochemistry

· Coordination Compound

· Salt Analysis

· Ionic Equilibrium

· Thermodynamics & Thermochemistry

· Aldehydes and ketones

· Aromatic hydrocarbons

· GOC Isomerism

· Liquid Solutions

· Alkyl halides and aryl halides

KCET 2021 Exam Pattern

All questions asked in the KCET 2021 exam are multiple-choice types. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer while there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Sections

Number of questions

Physics

60

Chemistry

60

Mathematics

60


KCET 2021 - Preparation Tips

Applicants appearing for the exam must refer to KCET previous year question papers.

Candidates must go through the syllabus and exam pattern of KCET for their preparations.

Practice online KCET 2021 mock tests.

Candidates appearing for the exam must check CET question papers with answers PDF to ace the exam with a good score.

Click here for more Education News
KCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................