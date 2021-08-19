KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover
Applicants appearing for KCET 2021 exam can check exam preparations tips. Get important chapters for KCET 2021 here.
Candidates appearing for the KCET exam 2021 must check the important topics to cover for the exam. Going through important topics for KCET 2021 helps candidates to prepare effectively for the exam. Applicants can also check KCET previous year questions papers for their preparations along with important topics.
Recommended: Download KCET Free sample papers along with answers. Click here
The KCET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29 in offline mode. Applicants who filled the application before the last date can download the KCET 2021 admit card from the official website. The details required for KCET admit card 2021 are registration number and date of birth.
KCET 2021: Important Topics And Chapters
Subject
Most Important Chapters of JEE Main 2021
Physics
· Rotational Motion
Thermodynamics
SHM
Electrostatics
Magnetism
Optics
· Modern Physics
Mathematics
· Complex Number
· Conic Section
Probability
· Trigonometric
Equation
Circle
Calculus
· Sequence and Series
· Permutations and combination
· Vector & 3 D
· Properties of Triangles
· Quadratic Equation
Chemistry
· Chemical Bonding
Electrochemistry
· Coordination Compound
· Salt Analysis
· Ionic Equilibrium
· Thermodynamics & Thermochemistry
· Aldehydes and ketones
· Aromatic hydrocarbons
· GOC Isomerism
· Liquid Solutions
· Alkyl halides and aryl halides
KCET 2021 Exam Pattern
All questions asked in the KCET 2021 exam are multiple-choice types. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer while there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Sections
Number of questions
Physics
60
Chemistry
60
Mathematics
60
KCET 2021 - Preparation Tips
Applicants appearing for the exam must refer to KCET previous year question papers.
Candidates must go through the syllabus and exam pattern of KCET for their preparations.
Practice online KCET 2021 mock tests.
Candidates appearing for the exam must check CET question papers with answers PDF to ace the exam with a good score.