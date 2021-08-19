KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover

KCET 2021: Important topics to cover for the exam

Candidates appearing for the KCET exam 2021 must check the important topics to cover for the exam. Going through important topics for KCET 2021 helps candidates to prepare effectively for the exam. Applicants can also check KCET previous year questions papers for their preparations along with important topics.

The KCET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29 in offline mode. Applicants who filled the application before the last date can download the KCET 2021 admit card from the official website. The details required for KCET admit card 2021 are registration number and date of birth.

KCET 2021: Important Topics And Chapters

Subject Most Important Chapters of JEE Main 2021 Physics · Rotational Motion Thermodynamics SHM Electrostatics Magnetism Optics · Modern Physics Mathematics · Complex Number · Conic Section Probability · Trigonometric Equation Circle Calculus · Sequence and Series · Permutations and combination · Vector & 3 D · Properties of Triangles · Quadratic Equation Chemistry · Chemical Bonding Electrochemistry · Coordination Compound · Salt Analysis · Ionic Equilibrium · Thermodynamics & Thermochemistry · Aldehydes and ketones · Aromatic hydrocarbons · GOC Isomerism · Liquid Solutions · Alkyl halides and aryl halides

KCET 2021 Exam Pattern

All questions asked in the KCET 2021 exam are multiple-choice types. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer while there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Sections Number of questions Physics 60 Chemistry 60 Mathematics 60





KCET 2021 - Preparation Tips

Applicants appearing for the exam must refer to KCET previous year question papers.

Candidates must go through the syllabus and exam pattern of KCET for their preparations.

Practice online KCET 2021 mock tests.

Candidates appearing for the exam must check CET question papers with answers PDF to ace the exam with a good score.