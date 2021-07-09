Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2021 registration deadline extended (representational)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the last date to apply for the Common Entrance Test – KCET 2021. Students can apply up to July 16 on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, and submit their fees up to July 19. In a notification dated July 9, KEA said students who apply under special category will have to submit their certificates in persion. Except for this, the KCET 2021 application process is online.

“Last date for CET 2021 online application has been extended. The students, who have not registered to appear for CET 2021, can apply online up to 16-07-2021 and pay the fees up to 19-07-2021 to become eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021,” KEA said in its notification.

Candidates who have claimed special category – NCC, Sports, Defence, Ex-Defence, Scouts and Guides, etc – will have to submit their special certificates in persion. The authorities have listed centres that students can visit for certificate verification.

List of centres

KCET CET 2021 is being held for admission to the first year of full-time courses for government’s share of seats in Engineering, Technology, B Pharma, 2nd year BPharma, Pharma-D courses and Farm Science courses, in various institutions in Karnataka.

The exam will be held on August 28 and 29. The exam will be held on August 30 for candidates staying in border regions.

In another recent notification, the KEA said candidates should wait for 24 hours if their bank account is debited but the payment receipt is not generated while submitting the application fee. They can also raise their queries through 9741388123 (WhatsApp) or email at keauthority-ka@nic.in