KCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

To access and download the KCET 2021 admit card, students have to insert their user IDs or application numbers and passwords.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:16 pm IST

KCET 2021 hall ticket out
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which conducts the state Common Entrance Test (KCET) for admission to professional courses in the state’s institutes has released the admit card today, August 12. KCET is a pen-and-paper based test. To access and download the KCET 2021 admit card, students have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth as provided in the SSLC mark sheets.
KCET Admit Card 2021: Download Link

KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and August 29. For students staying in border regions, KCET 2021 will be held on August 30. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second.

KCET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website- kea.kar.ac.in
  • Click on the KCET admit card link
  • On the next window, insert login credentials --application number and date of birth
  • Submit and download the KCET admit card
  • Check the details including name and other information and take a print of it

KCET CET 2021 is being held for admission to the first year of full-time courses for government’s share of seats in Engineering, Technology, B Pharma, 2nd year BPharma, Pharma-D courses and Farm Science courses, in various institutions in Karnataka.

KCET 2021
